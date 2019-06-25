Southsea benefit cheat appears in court and is ordered to pay £170

A BENEFIT cheat has been ordered to pay £170.

Rachel Orr, 50, of Osborne Road, Southsea, admitted failing to promptly notify Portsmouth City Council that her circumstances had changed knowing it would affect her housing benefit.

She was no longer able to claim Employment Support Allowance as she worked too much.

The offence was committed beteween October 23, 2017, and June 3, 2018.

She admitted failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of the change of circumstances in the same time period.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.