Southsea crash: Police appeal after e-scooter collides with woman leaving her seriously injured

Police are looking for witnesses after a woman involved in a collision with an e-scooter was left seriously injured.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:56 GMT
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has issued a dash-cam image of a man it would like to speak to in relation to the incident, which took place outside a Portsmouth Lidl supermarket.

Police are looking for this man after an e-scooter collided with a pedestrian.Police are looking for this man after an e-scooter collided with a pedestrian.
A force spokesperson said: "We are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to following a collision in Southsea. At about 2.30pm on 14 January, we were called to a collision involving a man on an e-scooter and a female pedestrian. This occurred at the traffic lights by Lidl on Goldsmith Avenue and the man on the e-scooter left the scene without leaving any details. The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s from Southsea, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries."

If anyone recognises the man in this image, or witnessed the collision itself, please call 101 quoting reference 44240019387.

