Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has issued a dash-cam image of a man it would like to speak to in relation to the incident, which took place outside a Portsmouth Lidl supermarket.

A force spokesperson said: "We are releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to following a collision in Southsea. At about 2.30pm on 14 January, we were called to a collision involving a man on an e-scooter and a female pedestrian. This occurred at the traffic lights by Lidl on Goldsmith Avenue and the man on the e-scooter left the scene without leaving any details. The pedestrian, a woman in her 30s from Southsea, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries."