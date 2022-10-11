Southsea man Raymond Casson, of Highland Road, was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

It followed a police investigation into reports of public indecent exposures in Portchester before Casson was arrested.

White Hart Lane in Portchester. Pic Google

The 58-year-old man attended the court hearing but did not enter any pleas.

The incidents allegedly took place in White Hart Lane area on the afternoon of Wednesday October 5.

Casson was then charged with exposure, four counts of engaging in sexual activity in child’s presence, and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

After being charged by police, Casson was remanded in custody before his appearance before magistrates.

Although no plea was entered regarding the exposure he indicated not guilty to all other offences.