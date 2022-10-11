Southsea man, 58, remanded in custody over Portchester flashing and sexual activity while child is present incidents
A MAN due in court over flashing incidents and sexual activity while child is present has been remanded in custody.
Southsea man Raymond Casson, of Highland Road, was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
It followed a police investigation into reports of public indecent exposures in Portchester before Casson was arrested.
The 58-year-old man attended the court hearing but did not enter any pleas.
The incidents allegedly took place in White Hart Lane area on the afternoon of Wednesday October 5.
Casson was then charged with exposure, four counts of engaging in sexual activity in child’s presence, and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
After being charged by police, Casson was remanded in custody before his appearance before magistrates.
Although no plea was entered regarding the exposure he indicated not guilty to all other offences.
Casson was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on November 14.