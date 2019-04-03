A ‘FANTASIST’ Southsea man accused of repeatedly raping a woman at knifepoint in a barbaric attack while watching pornography told a court: ‘It’s a conspiracy, I’m a feminist.’

Israel Olabode, 25, claimed he was defending himself after the alleged victim ‘waved a knife in his face’ before a struggle took place.

The defendant stands accused of raping the student after allegedly forcing her to perform a sex act on him before ripping off her clothing and penetrating her while watching pornography, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

The defendant’s advances had been refused on previous occasions, jurors were told.

But Olabode told the court he was the victim after the woman had invented the story.

He said: ‘She is making it all up. She attacked me. I’m a feminist. I wouldn’t do this. I have love in my heart. I need to show everyone.’

Speaking of the night of the incident in October last year John Dyer, defending, said in his summing up: ‘She picked up the knife and waved it in front of his face.

‘Because he was scared and felt threatened he grabbed the knife causing her to lose her grip before resulting in her hand slipping on to the blade so she cuts herself.’

Mr Dyer responding to the prosecution’s claims of Olabode’s ‘unhealthy interest in sex’ and as someone who is a ‘fantasist’, admitted the defendant may have acted ‘unwisely’ by texting the woman and going to her flat but that did not make him guilty.

‘Mr Olabode has been put under extreme scrutiny and has always been consistent he had sex with the lady six days before the incident,’ Mr Dyer said.

The barrister said Olabode’s DNA being found on the woman could be explained by them having intercourse nearly a week before the alleged attack - something forensic experts could not rule out.

Mr Dyer added: ‘The woman is lying about the attack. Her flatmates are just supporting a friend with their account. They have all conspired.

‘Only Mr Olabode and the woman know what happened as they were the only people in the room at the time of the alleged stabbing and rape - the flatmate came in after it had happened. It is one person’s word against another’s.’

Olabode, of St John’s Mews, denies two counts of rape, unlawful wounding, assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of sexual assault.

The jury have now retired to consider their verdicts.

