Southsea man charged with drug dealing offences following van search

A SOUTHSEA man has has been charged with drugs offences following a police search of a van.

Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:17 am
Officers conducted the search in Waverley Road on September 6, and seized suspected class A and C drugs.

The search was conducted as part of an investigation into a burglary at a house in Peters Road, Locks Heath, between 29 August and 1 September. Foreign currency was stolen during this incident.

Tributes paid to Southampton drivers who died trying to help Portsmouth mum on A...

Waverley Road, Southsea. Picture: Google

Daniel Thornton, 38, of Waverley Road, has been charged with two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, and one count of possession of a class C drug with intent to supply.

A Hampshire police statement said: ‘He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.

‘Enquiries remain ongoing into the burglary in Locks Heath.’

