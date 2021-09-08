Officers conducted the search in Waverley Road on September 6, and seized suspected class A and C drugs.

The search was conducted as part of an investigation into a burglary at a house in Peters Road, Locks Heath, between 29 August and 1 September. Foreign currency was stolen during this incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waverley Road, Southsea. Picture: Google

Daniel Thornton, 38, of Waverley Road, has been charged with two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, and one count of possession of a class C drug with intent to supply.

A Hampshire police statement said: ‘He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.

‘Enquiries remain ongoing into the burglary in Locks Heath.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron