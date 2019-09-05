Southsea man fined almost £2,500 over fly-tipping incident

A MAN who appeared in court for fly-tipping offences has been fined nearly £2,500.

Andrew Turner from Southsea was prosecuted on Tuesday at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court for failing to contain and control trade waste following fly-tipping in Spencer Road.

The fly-tipped waste in Spencer Road, Southsea. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

The court case came after Turner was given a £400 fixed penalty notice by the council for the waste, which was dumped in the Southsea street back in January, but never paid up.

But as there was no evidence of Turner dumping the waste himself a judge found him guilty of being unable to produce waste transfer notices and failing to contain and control trade waste. Turner had ‘passed the items over,’ Portsmouth City Council said. The council prosecuted the case.

Turner was fined £2,489.

Councillor Dave Ashmore, the council's cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: ‘This prosecution demonstrates that we will take action against people who don’t manage trade waste properly and I hope the fine will act as deterrent and encourage people to dispose of their waste responsibly and not be tempted to fly tip.’

