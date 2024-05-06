Southsea man jailed for 18 years after gang kidnap victim for ransom of £250,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Khalsa Jogga Singh-Digpal. Pic: Nottinghamshire Police

The 43-year-old victim was called by what he thought was an interested client wanting to book his entertainment act for their father’s 60th birthday present.

When the victim attended an address in Manor Street in Sneinton to go through the arrangements, he was confronted by two men dressed in all black and balaclavas.

He was then attacked, bound and gagged and later moved to another property in Wollaton then Rise Park as part of a kidnapping plan to extort a large sum of money from his wife and father.

Specially trained officers and detectives were called in to ensure the safe return of the victim.

On Thursday 17 February 2022 – around 32 hours after his ordeal began – the victim was driven to Gawthorne Street and thrown out of a vehicle.

He was dressed in only his boxer shorts and socks with his arms bound together and face covered in duct tape.

Officers attended and quickly transported the victim to Queen’s Medical Centre where he was treated for a number of injuries. He has made a full recovery.

Detectives carried out extensive phone data inquiries and the movements of vehicles through Automated Number Plate Recognition Cameras to locate the suspects.

A number of warrants were carried out and all suspects were arrested and charged.

They were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court and each given prison sentences.

Khalsa Jogga Singh-Digpal, 39, of Salisbury Road, Southsea, had pleaded not guilty to both counts of conspiracy to kidnap and blackmail. But a jury found Singh-Digpal guilty with him sentenced to 18 years jail.

Darshan Rathoor, 58, of High Street, Mablethorpe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap and blackmail. He was sentenced to 16 years.

Sirvan Rathoor 30, of Larwood Grove, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to both counts of conspiracy to kidnap and blackmail. He was sentenced to 13 years.

Inderpal Singh, 34, of Pemberton Street, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to both counts of conspiracy to kidnap and blackmail. He was sentenced to 14 years.

Jamie Raggett, 20, Headley Road, Liphook, pleaded guilty to both counts of conspiracy to kidnap and blackmail. He was sentenced to 12 years.

Nerver Singh, 56, of Revelstoke Way, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap. He was sentenced to six years.

Kidnap gang jailed. Pic: Nottinghamshire Police

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a cruel and calculated crime, causing unimaginable distress not only for the victim but also his close family and friends.

“The victim was held against his will, humiliated, and thought that he was going to die at the hands of his kidnappers. This was an elaborate plan with one of the kidnappers attempting to embed himself within the family unit so he could see how much money could be made from this appalling crime.

