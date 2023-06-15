Police were told on Sunday, July 11 2021 that a 14-year-old girl had been indecently touched by an adult at an address in Havant.

After an investigation Daniel Plumstead of Fawcett Road in Southsea was arrested and charged with sexual activity with a child.

Daniel Plumstead has been jailed for 28 months for sexual activity with a child Picture: Hampshire police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today Plumstead was found guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court and was sentenced at the same court on the same day. In addition to the 28-month custodial sentence Plumstead was sentenced to an additional month in prison for a bail act offence to be served consecutively. Plumstead will have to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years and is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for the same period.

Det Con Paul Osborne who investigated the case said: ‘This result sends a clear message that we investigate these kinds of reports thoroughly. I’m pleased that we’ve secured justice for the victim, who can move forward with her life safe in the knowledge that Plumstead is in prison.

‘We take all allegations of sexual abuse extremely seriously, and we have specially trained teams that can investigate these kinds of offences and provide support to victims. If you have experienced these kinds of offences we can make a commitment to you that you will be heard and listened to, and your report will be believed. We are determined to put victims first and relentlessly pursue offenders, especially when investigating these kinds of cases. I would like to commend the victim for her bravery in reporting this matter to the police and for providing evidence.’

Anyone who has been affected by child sexual abuse can contact police on 101 and speak to a police officer in confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We recognise that not everyone has the confidence to speak to police, but there are support services available that can help you if you are a victim of abuse.

Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood or is concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline confidentially on 0808 800 5000 or email [email protected].

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.