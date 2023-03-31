Southsea man named and charged after two police officers attacked and racially provoked

Billy David Carlile, 37, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court in August following an incident in Oakshott Drive, Havant. Police were called at 10.10am on March 14 to a report of a man damaging a car and two members of the public being assaulted.

Two police officers were allegedly attacked on arrival. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said no one was serious injured in the incident. A man was arrested at the scene.

Billy David Carlile, 37, of Percy Road in Southsea, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court in August. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

She added: ‘Billy David Carlile, 37, of Percy Road in Southsea, has been charged with two counts of common assault, two counts of common assault of an emergency worker, one count of criminal damage and one count of racially/religiously aggravated fear/provocation of violence by words/writing.