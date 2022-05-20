Southsea man who dodged court hearing after stealing designer Hugo Boss coat to appear before magistrates

A MAN accused of dodging a court appearance for after stealing a pricey designer coat is to hauled in front of magistrates next week.

By Tom Cotterill
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:44 pm

David Boam, of Elm Grove, Southsea, is due to appear before magistrates in Portsmouth on Monday.

According to legal documents, the 55-year-old was accused of stealing a coat worth £209 from the Hugo Boss store in Gunwharf Quays on July 26, 2021.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse portsmouth news breaking

He pleaded not guilty to this offence during an earlier court hearing on November 29 and was released on police bail.

However, Boam was convicted of the crime in his absence after failing to appear at a court hearing on April 25 of this year.

Now the 55-year-old is facing two further charges of failing to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time and failing to answer to court / police bail as soon as practicable.His latest hearing is scheduled to take place from 10am.