David Boam, of Elm Grove, Southsea, is due to appear before magistrates in Portsmouth on Monday.

According to legal documents, the 55-year-old was accused of stealing a coat worth £209 from the Hugo Boss store in Gunwharf Quays on July 26, 2021.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He pleaded not guilty to this offence during an earlier court hearing on November 29 and was released on police bail.

However, Boam was convicted of the crime in his absence after failing to appear at a court hearing on April 25 of this year.