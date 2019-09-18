Have your say

A man who was arrested after a body was discovered in Southsea has been released on bail.

Police launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead on a roof overlooking Tonbridge Street behind Clark’s shoe shop in Palmerston Road on Monday morning.

A Southsea man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has now been released on police bail.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers continue to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found on a rooftop on Palmerston Road, Southsea on Monday, September 16.

‘A 53-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries until October 14.’

Police have said that the woman who was found dead was in her 40s and was from Portsmouth.

Following the gruesome discovery at around 10.50am on Monday uniformed police officers were inside Palmerston Mansions, a block above maisonettes with balconies above shops in Palmerston Road, carrying out enquiries into the death.

Forensics officers installed a white tent on the lower roof of the building.

The cordon was lifted on Tuesday morning and a solitary police vehicle remained in Tonbridge Street.

A 19-year-old, who is in his first year at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘It’s a bit shocking, especially us just moving to uni - it’s terrible.

‘Honestly it’s heartbreaking, it’s quite scary.’

Retired shop worker Holly Heasman, 49, who lives in Portland Terrace said: ‘I’m shocked, it’s terrible.

‘She might have family, what about her family? They could murder me, they could murder anyone.’

Resident Jonathan Chubb, 59, added: ‘I can’t believe there’s been a murder. In all the 20 years I’ve lived here I’ve never known there to be a murder.’

Writing on The News’ Facebook page Kerry Lewis said: ‘I saw her, was horrible to see her just laying there.’

