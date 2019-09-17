A man who was arrested after a woman’s body was found on a roof is still in custody this morning, police have said.

The body was found on a roof overlooking Tonbridge Street behind Clark’s shoe shop in Palmerston Road, Southsea at about 10.50am yesterday.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said that he remains in custody at this time.

The cordon which was put in place following the discovery of the body has been lifted this morning with just a solitary police vehicle remains in Tonbridge Street.

Two university students living in Palmerston Mansions described the woman’s death as being ‘heartbreaking’ yesterday.

A 19-year-old, who is in his first year at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘It’s a bit shocking, especially us just moving to uni - it’s terrible.

‘Honestly it’s heartbreaking, it’s quite scary.’