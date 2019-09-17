Southsea murder: Police lift cordon after woman's body found on roof behind shopping precinct

Police have lifted a cordon put in place after a woman was found dead on a roof at a shopping precinct.

The woman, who has not been identified by police, was found at around 10.50am yesterday on a roof overlooking Tonbridge Street behind Clark’s shoe shop in Palmerston Road, Southsea.

Police have lifted a cordon after a woman's body was found on a roof near Palmerston Road in Southsea but are still in the area this morning

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday.

READ MORE: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found

Detectives and forensics officers were yesterday scouring the area for clues while uniformed officers were inside Palmerston Mansions, the block of maisonettes above shops in the precinct.

READ MORE: Police stand guard over murder scene in Southsea

Today a solitary police vehicle remains in Tonbridge Street.