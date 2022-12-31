Southsea schizophrenic spared jail for arson endangering lives at residential block

Firefighters were forced to put out a blaze at Oaklands House, Almondsbury Road, Paulsgrove, started by Horacio Pascual-Trillo on April 15, 2022. The 61-year-old set fire to a vape and a mobile phone in a bedroom on the second floor of the block, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Five vulnerable residents and three staff members left the building along with the defendant before firefighters attended and extinguished flames. The bedroom was left with smoke damage but did not spread to any other areas.

The court heard Pascual-Trillo was arrested at the scene and gave full admissions to police. A report by a psychiatrist confirmed the defendant had a ‘long history of mental illness’ and was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was psychotic at the time of the incident.

The doctor recommended a hospital order instead of a prison sentence. ‘A hospital order is more appropriate and helpful to him and to others,’ the report said.

It left judge Keith Cutler CBE having to assess whether Pascual-Trillo, of previous good character, was a risk of reoffending and what the best course of action was for the offender and the public. The defendant pleaded guilty to arson that was reckless to endanger life.

The judge said: ‘The medical report tells me you have a long history of mental illness with an established diagnosis of schizophrenia and you were likely to be psychotic at the time of the offence.’

Judge Cutler said the best course of action for Pascual-Trillo and to ‘protect’ the public was a hospital order after the defendant had been responding to treatment following a ‘history of refusing medication, giving concern’. He added: ‘There is every hope you will continue to engage with psychiatric support. You are accepting treatment you’ve been given which gives hope for the future.’