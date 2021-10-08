Southsea stabbing: Teenager appears in court charged over assault on Portsmouth boy, 17

Abdulalazim Ahmed, 18, of Washington Road, Buckland, appeared before city magistrates on Tuesday facing a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was charged after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest in the early hours of Monday morning in Telephone Road, Southsea.

A police cordon in Telephone Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, after an incident in the early hours of Monday, October 4. Picture: Ben Fishwick

Six others were arrested and released under investigation. Ahmed is due at Portsmouth Crown Court on November 8.

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital but is now in a stable condition, Hampshire police said.

