Southsea stabbing: Teenager charged with affray and blade offence after 15-year-old stabbed at Portsmouth Naval Memorial

A TEENAGER has been charged following the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at the Portsmouth Naval Memorial last week.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 26th July 2021, 9:56 am
Updated Monday, 26th July 2021, 11:47 am

The boy was stabbed at around 9.30pm last Monday at the memorial on Clarence Esplanade.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Now the 17-year-old has been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and affray.

Police at Southsea Common on July 20 after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed near Portsmouth Naval Memorial on July 19. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where he was remanded in custody. He will next appear at court on Friday.’

The arrested 18-year-old man has been released on conditional police bail until August 18.

The stabbing victim was in a stable condition in hospital last week, according to reports from the police.

