The boy was stabbed at around 9.30pm last Monday at the memorial on Clarence Esplanade.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Now the 17-year-old has been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and affray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at Southsea Common on July 20 after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed near Portsmouth Naval Memorial on July 19. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘He appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where he was remanded in custody. He will next appear at court on Friday.’

The arrested 18-year-old man has been released on conditional police bail until August 18.

The stabbing victim was in a stable condition in hospital last week, according to reports from the police.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron