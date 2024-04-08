Southsea supermarket thefts: Man stealing purses of unsuspecting women in Tesco and Asda
and live on Freeview channel 276
The police’s Southsea Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of a man targeting women in large supermarkets such as Tesco and Asda. They are advising people to keep their belongings in their sight at all times to ensure they do not fall victim to the culprit who has stolen the items from unattended bags in shopping trolleys.
Portsmouth Police said on Facebook: “A number of incidents of Theft from a person have been reported and we are keen to offer prevention advice to stop anyone else becoming a victim. A male has been targeting women in particular, in large supermarket shops such as Tesco and Asda, waiting for someone to leave their bag unattended in the trolley while selecting items from the shelf and take their purse.
“Please keep your personal belongings in sight at all times and be vigilant of unknown people in your personal space. Shop security are fully aware of this matter but please be aware of your surroundings at all times and raise any suspicious behaviour concerns to security staff at the time.”
Further information and advice from the police can be found on the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.