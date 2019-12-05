Special needs primary school targeted in 'potential corrosive liquid' attack in Hampshire

A POLICE probe has been launched after a ‘potential corrosive liquid’ attack at a special needs school in Hampshire.

The incident happened between 10am and 10.15am on Tuesday and a staff member was taken to hospital.

A bottle of liquid was thrown over the fence at Springwell School’s temporary site on Yeovil Chase in Southampton.

One of the primary school’s staff members was outside in the playground with a child when the incident happened.

After the bottle was thrown some of the liquid came out of the bottle and went into the staff member’s eye.

Because they were unsure what the substance was, they rightly attended hospital and received treatment.

Police have seized the bottle for further testing.

Hampshire Constabulary have said that the staff member did not suffer any lasting injuries after having been in contact with the substance. The child did not come into contact with the bottle or the liquid.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Chief Inspector Phil Lamb said: ‘We understand this incident will be very concerning for staff, pupils and parents across Southampton. We know that Springwell School cares for children with Special Educational Needs and we are looking into whether this could have been the reason the premises was targeted.

‘At this time, we do not have any evidence to suggest that, however it is a possibility and I want to reassure you that we are taking the incident very seriously. We are working with Springwell School and the wider Harefield School to identify those responsible and we have increased our patrols.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything or anyone suspicious around Springwell School at the relevant time.’

Call 101 and quote 44190434854.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers and leave information anonymously on 0800 555 111.