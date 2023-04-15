News you can trust since 1877
'Specialist' police raid house in Victoria Road North in Southsea and close section of road

Specialist police officers searched an address in Southsea yesterday afternoon as a section of Victoria Road North was cordoned off.

By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Apr 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 11:40 BST

An eyewitness reported seeing armed officers and multiple police vehicles at the scene at around 1.15pm on Saturday, April 15 and said it looked as though a house was being raided.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have confirmed that a property was searched as part of an ongoing investigation, but the nature of the incident if currently unconfirmed.

Shortly after the search, a Hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘Specialist officers attended an address on Victoria Road North this afternoon in connection with an ongoing investigation. The road was closed for a short time while a search was completed, however was re-open by 1.30pm. No arrests have been made at the current time.’

A photograph taken during the closure shows a police officer standing on the street corner near Saint David’s Road next to a police car.