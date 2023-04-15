An eyewitness reported seeing armed officers and multiple police vehicles at the scene at around 1.15pm on Saturday, April 15 and said it looked as though a house was being raided.

NOW READ: Woman reveals devastating moment car smashes into Portsmouth house amid utter destruction down road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have confirmed that a property was searched as part of an ongoing investigation, but the nature of the incident if currently unconfirmed.

An eyewitness reported seeing multiple police vehicles at the scene at around 1.15pm on Saturday, April 15 and that it looked as though a house was being raided.

Shortly after the search, a Hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘Specialist officers attended an address on Victoria Road North this afternoon in connection with an ongoing investigation. The road was closed for a short time while a search was completed, however was re-open by 1.30pm. No arrests have been made at the current time.’