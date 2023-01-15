Speedboat captain 'Mr Safe and Mr Cautious’ after Emily Lewis dies following boat slamming in buoy, court told
THE captain of a speedboat that crashed into a metal buoy resulting in the death of a girl is ‘Mr Safe and Mr Cautious’, court told.
Michael Lawrence, 55, has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed after the death of Emily Lewis.
The 15-year-old from Park Gate, Fareham, suffered ‘unsurvivable’ injuries when a rigid inflatable boat (Rib) collided with a buoy. Seagodz owner Michael Howley, 52, is accused of not operating the boat safely.
Speaking at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, Howley had described his co-defendant Lawrence as ‘Mr Safe and Mr Cautious’, the court heard. Christine Agnew KC, prosecuting, said: ‘Mr Howley was 100 per cent sure Mr Lawrence was safe to skipper the trip, and Mr Lawrence raised no concerns about skippering this trip.
‘Mr Howley did not feel it necessary to give Mr Lawrence any briefing about this trip due to Mr Lawrence’s experience. Ms Agnew added Howley thinks Lawrence is “one of the best skippers you can ever have on the water”.
Karim Khalil KC, representing Lawrence, a former RNLI lifeboatman, said: ‘He did, in so far as he was able, keep a proper lookout and he did not travel at an improper speed.’ He added Lawrence is suffering PTSD after the accident, and described him as ‘a genuinely decent man’ who is ‘doing his best’ to understand what happened.
James Newton-Price KC, representing Howley, also a former lifeboatman, said his client ‘did what he reasonably could’ to ensure the safety of those using his two Ribs.
Lawrence and Howley deny all charges. The trial continues.