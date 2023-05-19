Mohammed Aman Raja, 22, has been put behind bars following the death of Kenneth Cullen in a ‘devastating collision’. The incident happened on Clarence Esplanade just after 2pm on November 8, 2021.

Two crews and an officer from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) rushed to the scene alongside police units. One other person was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital, while another person was treated at the scene.

Mohammed Aman Raja, 22, of Moira Close in Haringey, London, has been jailed after killing pedestrian Kenneth Cullen, 76, while riding a motorbike. Portsmouth Crown Court heard Raja 'treated the streets of Southsea like a race track' - riding at 76mph in a 30mph zone. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Habibur Rahman.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary closed a section of the street near the Briny restaurant at the time. Portsmouth Crown Court heard Raja, of Moira Close in Haringey, London, was riding his motorbike at an alarming speed while carrying a pillion passenger on the back.

He reached speeds of up to 75mph in a 30mph zone prior to crashing into Mr Cullen, court heard. The 76-year-old from Midhurst, West Sussex, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was struck while walking across the road with his wife Lina Cullen, 58.

Mr Cullen suffered no physical injuries at the time. Raja, who was riding a black Honda CBR motorbike, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been handed a four year sentence today, and has been disqualified from driving for a further two years. PC Kelly Hargreaves, of the joint operations roads policing unit, said Mr Cullen’s death was avoidable had not been for the speed at which Raja was travelling.

Raja has been jailed for four years. Pictured is the scene on Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Portsmouth, on November 8, 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘Had Raja not been riding at such dangerous high speeds he may have seen Mr Cullen and been able to avoid this devastating collision. Raja treated the streets of Southsea like a race track and it was this utter disregard for the lives of others that caused this tragic loss of life.

"Speeding is one of the fatal four reasons for serious injury and fatal road traffic collisions and we are committed to stopping each and every person ignoring speed limits. I hope this sentence today makes other people think carefully about the risks to themselves and others caused by speeding."