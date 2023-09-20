Staff member racially abused by customer at Wickham petrol station who could not afford to pay for fuel
The incident happened at The Forge Garage, Fareham Road, on Monday 18 September at around 11.10pm.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was working when a man came in to say he didn’t have the means to pay. He then allegedly turned aggressive towards the victim and was racially abusive.
Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying him.
He is described as being a white man, aged between 35 and 40, with an average build, and short hair. He is also described as having tattoos on his arms. He was wearing a pink t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230382024. Or you can submit details online via our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.