The incident happened at The Forge Garage, Fareham Road, on Monday 18 September at around 11.10pm.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was working when a man came in to say he didn’t have the means to pay. He then allegedly turned aggressive towards the victim and was racially abusive.

Police want to find this man. Pic; Hants police

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying him.

He is described as being a white man, aged between 35 and 40, with an average build, and short hair. He is also described as having tattoos on his arms. He was wearing a pink t-shirt.