Staff resign after cash stolen from QA parking machines

TWO staff have resigned after cash was stolen from car parking machines at Portsmouth’s main hospital

The employees were challenged after inconsistencies were picked up in the machines at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

A spokesman for Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust said: ‘Following an investigation in to anomalies from car park ticket machines at Queen Alexandra Hospital, two members of staff were challenged.

READ MORE: D-Day 75: Full list of road closures in Portsmouth confirmed for during D-Day 75 anniversary celebrations

‘These individuals have since resigned from their roles. Hampshire Constabulary have been informed and are investigating. It would be inappropriate to comment further while an investigation is ongoing.’

The amount of cash taken and the period of time in which the offences occurred has not been revealed.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘I can confirm that we were contacted at 6.58pm on May 10 with a report that cash boxes had been stolen from car parking machines at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

‘We are investigating. No arrests have been made.’

READ MORE: Gosport ex-fiancee of tragic Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond says she wants online trolls to stop abusing her

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.