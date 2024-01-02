The police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Denmead where three masked men robbed an address in The Spinney. Police were called at 5pm on December 30 to the report. It was reported that the three unknown males entered the address by smashing a rear door before stealing a black Steve Madden handbag and a black Michael Kors purse.The males were all aged between 15 and 20 years old and white. Two of them were about 5ft 9in tall while one was described as shorter. One was wearing a blue Adidas hoody, another had a grey hoody and the third was wearing all black clothing. One of the men had a drill.If you have any information about this incident or saw these men around 5pm on 30 December, please call 101 quoting reference 44230531058. Alternatively, you can report any information online. Click here for more.