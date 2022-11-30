The pair were chased from Southampton to Winchester last night before the tactic was used successfully. After deploying the stinger – a spiked metal ribbon placed across a road to stop vehicles by puncturing their tyres – both men were detained when their vehicle was neutralised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Hampshire Roads and Policing Unit said: ‘A pursuit from Winchester to Southampton with this Audi tonight led to two males being arrested. The vehicle was successfully stung before being stopped.’

Two men were chased across the county, stopped with a stinger and arrested. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.