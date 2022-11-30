Stinger deployed as two men in Audi chased by police from Southampton to Winchester and arrested
OFFICERS used a stinger to arrest two men after a police pursuit across Hampshire.
The pair were chased from Southampton to Winchester last night before the tactic was used successfully. After deploying the stinger – a spiked metal ribbon placed across a road to stop vehicles by puncturing their tyres – both men were detained when their vehicle was neutralised.
A statement from Hampshire Roads and Policing Unit said: ‘A pursuit from Winchester to Southampton with this Audi tonight led to two males being arrested. The vehicle was successfully stung before being stopped.’
