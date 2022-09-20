Stolen vehicle ends up in Hayling Island creek after police pursue missing Portsmouth motor
A STOLEN vehicle has been found in a Hayling Island creek following a police pursuit.
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:06 pm
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said that three have been detained after the vehicle, which is from Portsmouth, was followed to Hayling after being located in Havant.
In a tweet, the unit said: ‘Stolen vehicle from #Portsmouth located in Havant last night, pursued onto #HaylingIsland where it eventually ran out of ideas & ended up in the creek #tideout 3 detained.
‘Supported by our northern RPU team @HantsTVPolDogs @JOU_ArmedPolice @HCResponseCops.’