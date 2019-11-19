A WOMAN was left in shock after a stranger climbed into her vehicle in a supermarket car park.

On Tuesday, November 12, Danielle Byron-Baker-Harvey went to the Aldi in Mumby Road, Gosport, with her husband Ricky.

Danielle Byron-Baker-Harvey, 25, and her husband Ricky, 24, from Alverstoke.

When they pulled up in the car park, a strange man attempted to get into their car with them, insisting that they needed to ‘make a deal’ with him.

The couple managed to fend off the man and alerted security, before the stranger fled from the area.

The 25-year-old said: ‘I was in the driver’s seat and my husband was sat next to me – we saw a man in an orange jacket outside the supermarket who was acting pretty suspicious.

Aldi in Mumby Road, Gosport.

‘When we parked up he walked towards the passenger door, opened it and started to climb inside, asking my husband to move over for him.

‘He kept saying over and over that we ‘had to make a deal’ with him, which was pretty frightening.’

Danielle says she is grateful for her husband Ricky dealing with the situation, but was left in a state of shock herself.

‘It took me quite a while to calm down after that,’ she added.

The couple also reported the incident to Hampshire Constabulary.

But because no crime was committed, the police won’t take any further action, instead keeping a record of it as information on potential suspects.

Danielle said: ‘For somebody to even attempt this really shook me up.

‘Given what’s going on in Gosport at the moment I really don’t feel safe around here, and I’m willing to be other people feel the same way.

‘We’re certainly not as well-protected as we used to be.’

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘I can confirm we have received a report of a suspicious incident, reported to us at 7.13pm on Tuesday evening.

‘An unknown man tried to enter a car that did not belong to him.

‘We always encourage people to report suspicious incidents to 101. While we may not be able to respond to all reports, it can provide us with a better idea of what is happening in an area.’