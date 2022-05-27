Emlyn Stobbart, 48, shouted racial abuse at a Portsmouth player – believed to be Blues number nine Tyler Walker – during the League One clash on January 22 which Pompey lost 1-0.

Stobbart, of The Broadway, Grindon, was overheard by fellow supporters and reported, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Stadium of Light.

He initially denied a charge of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, insisting he had been misheard and had not used racist language.

The warehouse worker, who represented himself in court, told the hearing he was prepared to plead guilty only to causing harassment, alarm or distress.

But he changed his plea to the full racially aggravated charge after District Judge Paul Currer informed him he faced far higher court costs if found guilty at trial.

Prosecutor James Long said: ‘There were those in the crowd who heard the words. There’s little to add.’

Judge Currer said: ‘Members of the crowd heard the defendant use the words and telling him to get up.’

The judge said that the defendant at first claimed he had used the word ‘daft’ rather than the racial slur before changing his tune.

The court heard Stobbart said he accepted the guilty plea so as to end the case against him.

Sentencing him, Judge Currer said: “You’re a man I can take as being of good character. I regard this as a one-off where you lost control momentarily.”