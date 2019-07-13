Suspected drug dealers arrested after man hit over head with weapon in Fratton

Have your say

THREE men have been arrested after a man was hit over the head with a weapon.

The man was taken to hospital after the incident which happened last night at a bus stop on the junction of St Mary’s Road and Adames Road.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We’re appealing for witnesses to an assault against a 40-year-old man in St Mary’s Road last night (July 12).

‘The incident happened at 10.05pm at the bus stop on the junction with Adames Road, after two men got out of a car and hit the man over the head with a weapon.

‘The car drove away from the scene towards St Mary’s Bridge.

‘The man was heavily bleeding and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

A 25-year-old man from Portsmouth, a 25-year-old man from Yateley, and a 27-year-old man from Farnborough, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 quoting 44190243790.