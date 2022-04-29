Working alongside the Ministry of Defence Police and the Police Search Advisor, Gosport police recovered the item from the water at Fort Blockhouse to ensure it posed no wider threat.

In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘Thankfully, in the end, the object turned out to be nothing more than some fishing nets, but it was still a good drill for all involved.

Picking up the package. Picture: Gosport police

‘One of our special constables was also delighted to be able to have a quick sit in the captain's seat.’

At the scene. Picture: Gosport police

In the captain's seat. Picture: Gosport police