Suspicious package in water at Fort Blockhouse turns out to be fishing nets after police investigate

POLICE investigating reports of a suspicious package in the water at Gosport have issued the ‘all safe’ message.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 29th April 2022, 8:10 am
Working alongside the Ministry of Defence Police and the Police Search Advisor, Gosport police recovered the item from the water at Fort Blockhouse to ensure it posed no wider threat.

In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘Thankfully, in the end, the object turned out to be nothing more than some fishing nets, but it was still a good drill for all involved.

Picking up the package. Picture: Gosport police

‘One of our special constables was also delighted to be able to have a quick sit in the captain's seat.’

At the scene. Picture: Gosport police
In the captain's seat. Picture: Gosport police
The suspicious package. Picture: Gosport police