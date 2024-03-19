Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kingston Crescent in North End was closed earlier this morning while officers work at the scene. Portsmouth police reported on Facebook: "Please be aware that closures are in place after a suspicious package was found on Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, this morning.

"A cordon has been put in place while we investigate. Please avoid the area and take alternative routes." One eye witness told The News that police had to respond after a package was found near the Kingston Crescent surgery. A bomb disposal unit was deployed to the scene, with traffic management vehicles also being utilised as the cordon was increase in the area around the surgery.

Kingston Crescent was shut from the Rudmore roundabout, with nearby Kingston Road also closed. Wave105Travel reported there was "severe congestion" due to the closure. Portsmouth Roads reports that the route was reopened at 12.36pm. Police have been been approached for further details.