"Suspicious package" found in Portsmouth as police deployed due to bomb scare - cordon cleared
Kingston Crescent in North End was closed earlier this morning while officers work at the scene. Portsmouth police reported on Facebook: "Please be aware that closures are in place after a suspicious package was found on Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, this morning.
"A cordon has been put in place while we investigate. Please avoid the area and take alternative routes." One eye witness told The News that police had to respond after a package was found near the Kingston Crescent surgery. A bomb disposal unit was deployed to the scene, with traffic management vehicles also being utilised as the cordon was increase in the area around the surgery.
Kingston Crescent was shut from the Rudmore roundabout, with nearby Kingston Road also closed. Wave105Travel reported there was "severe congestion" due to the closure. Portsmouth Roads reports that the route was reopened at 12.36pm. Police have been been approached for further details.
Kingston Crescent taped off
Police find "suspicious package"
Police have cordoned off Kingston Crescent after reports of a "suspicious package" being found near the surgery.
They said: "Please be aware that closures are in place after a suspicious package was found on Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, this morning.
"A cordon has been put in place while we investigate. Please avoid the area and take alternative routes."
Police cordon
Staff at the Aldi opposite the surgery have evacuated the store. Police are guiding people away from the area while they investigate.
Further road closures
Portsmouth roads reports other roads in the area are shut. They said: "Closure between Chichester Road-Powerscourt Road. No entry to Kingston Crescent from Rudmore RAB."
Traffic update
WAVE105Travel reports there is "severe congestion" in the area due to the closure.
"Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth: Cordon in place due to an incident. Kingston Road and London Road are also affected. Severe congestion in the area. AVOID."
Bomb disposal
Police bomb disposal units are arriving at the scene.
Pictures from the scene
A traffic management has been deployed to the area. The cordon on Kingston Crescent is still in place.
Public transport update
First bus have changed one of its routes due to the Kingston Crescent closure.
They said: "SERVICE ALERT - 3, 7. Kingston Road is closed in both directions. Diversion via Northern Parade, Stamshaw and Mile End Road.
"Street Road and Lane Street will not be served." First Bus said the changes are in effect until further notice.
Building traffic in North End
The AA Traffic Map reports severe congestion in the area around Kingston Crescent due to the police cordon.
"Road closed and slow traffic due to police incident on A2047 Kingston Road both ways from Chichester Road to Powerscourt Road," they said.
Kingston Road & Kingston Crescent
Portsmouth Roads reports that Kingston Road and Kingston Crescent have reopened following the police incident.
Police Update - Kingston Crescent
Portsmouth police have issued an update about the suspicious package, as the cordon around King Crescent has been lifted.
They said: "Earlier today we closed parts of Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth after concerns were raised about a suspicious package. Specialist officers were deployed along with other emergency services and a cordon was put in place.
"Initial inspection of the package by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team showed that it contained batteries and posed no threat to public safety. Cordons have now been lifted and roads re-opened. Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident."