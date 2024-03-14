Swanmore man, 23, arrested after Hedge End vehicle theft and suspected of brandishing offensive weapon
Police have arrested a 23-year-old Hampshire man on suspicion of stealing a vehicle, driving while disqualified and carrying a dangerous weapon.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers have arrested a 23-year-old male from Swanmore on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and theft of motor vehicle. The arrest took place in Kings Copse Avenue, Hedge End shortly after 1am this morning (Thursday 14 March).
The man was also detained on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He remains in police custody at this time.