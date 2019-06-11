Swastika drawn on D-Day commemorative bench by vandals - National

Have your say

AN investigation has been launched after swastikas were drawn on a commemorative D-Day bench.

Police said a number of areas in Twyford Woods, Lincolnshire, had been vandalised between Sunday and Monday.

A commemorative bench which has been spray painted with a swastika in Twyford Woods, Lincolnshire, a site which was used as an airfield in the Second World War for aircraft to take off for Normandy ahead of D-Day. Picture: Lincolnshire Police/PA Wire

The site was used as an airfield in the Second World War for aircraft to take off for Normandy ahead of D-Day.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a disused fuel drum, a wall and the commemorative bench were targeted with silver and white spray paint.

In a statement, the force said: ‘Between Sunday 9th June and Monday 10th June, a number of areas within the Twyford Woods site have been defaced with swastikas in silver and white spray paint.

‘This includes a commemorative bench which has been extensively vandalised.

‘We are appealing for witnesses to this vandalism and anyone with any information that can assist with our investigation to contact us.’