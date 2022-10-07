In July, a detective chief inspector hung up their cuffs and this month a superintendent is leaving – both officers have been recruited in better-paid jobs outside policing.

Zoë Wakefield, federation chair, said: ‘We’ve got lots of people that are now looking for jobs outside of policing. We’ve got an officer who had nearly 20 years’ service and has got a job working four days a week, earning more than she had at five days a week for the police.

