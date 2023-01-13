Police said the driver was assaulted in Locksway Road, Milton, as a man tried to rob him. The victim was not injured.

A man from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery. The 29-year-old has been released on bail until March 19.

A taxi driver was attacked in Locksway Road, Police are searching for a man, pictured, connected to an attempted robbery. Picture: Portsmouth police/Google Street View.

Portsmouth police said enquiries are continuing, and they have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to. They said: ‘We’d like to speak to him after a taxi driver was assaulted when he dropped off two men on Locksway Road, close to the junction with Milton Road in Portsmouth on Thursday 15 December at around 5:10pm. The victim wasn’t hurt.

‘The man we’d like to speak to was carrying a Nike rucksack and was wearing a baseball cap and a long sleeved, zip up, tracksuit top.’ Anyone who saw what happened, or recognises the man, is advised to call 101, quoting 44220505435.

