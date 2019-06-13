Teenage boy, 16, arrested after person spotted acting suspiciously around cars in Portsmouth

Have your say

A TEENAGE boy has been arrested after a person was spotted acting suspiciously around motor vehicles.

Police were called to Ophir Road, North End, in the early hours of this morning following reports that someone was being suspicious near cars.

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft.

He's been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44190202405.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.