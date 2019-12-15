Teenage boy, 16, seriously injured in hit and run in Hampshire

A TEENAGER has been seriously injured after being knocked down in a hit and run.

The 16-year-old boy, who was a pedestrian, was struck by the car in Warburton Road, near the Bursledon Road junction, in the Thornhill area of Southampton on Saturday night and was taken to hospital.

A man has been arrested

Police are appealing for witnesses to this collision as well as two others that happened in the area, which officers have said are linked.

The first took place on Holcroft Road where it is alleged that a car collided with another vehicle but did not remain at the scene. No one was reported injured in this incident, and this was reported to police at 8.23pm.

The second involved the 16-year-old boy in Warbuton Road, a small blue car was reported to have been involved and failed to stop at the scene.

Police were called at 8.32pm, but the collision had taken place a few minutes prior to this.

A third collision was reported to have taken place at around 8.26pm at traffic lights on the junction of Botley Road and Bursledon Road, where it is alleged that a car had collided with stationary vehicles in this area.

In a statement, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are linking these incidents, and are asking anyone who can tell us what they saw, and provide details of the vehicle involved to call us. Were you sat in a row of traffic at the Botley Road and Bursledon Road junction last night, and did you witness a collision?

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190449444.’

As part of this investigation, officers have arrested a 22-year-old man from Eastleigh on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and driving whilst unfit through drink and drugs.

He remains in custody at this time.