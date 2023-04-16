News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
19 minutes ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
50 minutes ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
2 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards
21 hours ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
22 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C

Teenage boy arrested in Gosport following criminal damage, a public order offence and threats to kill

A 17-year-old is in custody after being arrested for criminal damage and threats to kill.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST

The teenage boy was arrested earlier this morning (April 16) by Gosport police officers in Hanbidge Crescent on suspicion of a number of offences.

These included criminal damage, obstructing and resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, a public order offence and threats to kill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He remains in police custody at the time of writing and the Fareham and Gosport Response and Patrol were involved in the arrest.

Teenage boy arrested in Gosport.Teenage boy arrested in Gosport.
Teenage boy arrested in Gosport.