Teenage boy arrested in Gosport following criminal damage, a public order offence and threats to kill
A 17-year-old is in custody after being arrested for criminal damage and threats to kill.
The teenage boy was arrested earlier this morning (April 16) by Gosport police officers in Hanbidge Crescent on suspicion of a number of offences.
These included criminal damage, obstructing and resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, a public order offence and threats to kill.
He remains in police custody at the time of writing and the Fareham and Gosport Response and Patrol were involved in the arrest.