The incident happened on Milk Lane, Waterlooville, at around 8pm on September 30.A 17-year-old boy was walking with a friend when they were approached by a group of eight boys, they then threatened him with a knife and demanded his property.A silver necklace was stolen.As part of the police enquiries, five 14-year-old boys from Waterlooville,and a 15-year-old boy from Denmead have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.A 14-year-old boy from Havant was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.All seven remain in custody at this time.Officers investigating would be keen to hear from anyone with information, or CCTV or doorbell footage that may help.