News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Teenage boy treated for minor injuries to face following assault at Kingston Recreation Ground, police confirm

A teenage boy has been treated for minor injuries to his face after being assaulted in Kingston Recreation Ground.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Oct 2023, 18:49 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 14 year-old boy was assaulted at Kingston Recreation Ground on Clarkes Road at approximately 5:25pm on September 30.

He was treated for minor injuries to his face after an altercation involving two teenage boys who were wearing black jackets who had approached a larger group of teenagers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An 18 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and has been bailed until January 3, 2024, pending further enquiries.

If you saw what happened or have mobile phone footage contact the police on 101 quoting 44230399622. Alternatively report information online. Click here for more information.