Teenage boy treated for minor injuries to face following assault at Kingston Recreation Ground, police confirm
A teenage boy has been treated for minor injuries to his face after being assaulted in Kingston Recreation Ground.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Oct 2023, 18:49 BST- 1 min read
A 14 year-old boy was assaulted at Kingston Recreation Ground on Clarkes Road at approximately 5:25pm on September 30.
He was treated for minor injuries to his face after an altercation involving two teenage boys who were wearing black jackets who had approached a larger group of teenagers.
An 18 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and has been bailed until January 3, 2024, pending further enquiries.