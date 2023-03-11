Teenage girl, 15, who went missing from Fareham has been found, say police
A teenager who went missing yesterday has now been found, according to police.
By Joe Buncle
1 hour ago - 1 min read
15-year-old Katie was last seen around St Anne’s Grove, Fareham, at roughly 10.30am yesterday morning. After an appeal was launched by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, she has now been found.
A spokesman for the police force said: ‘We can confirm that missing Katie has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeals.’
Anybody with information for the police about incidents can call 101.
In an emergency, always dial 999.