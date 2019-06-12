A TEENAGE girl was dragged into the wodds and was sexually assaulted by a man in a balaclava.

The victim was walking along Upper College Ride in Camberly, Surrey, between 12.30 and 1am on Saturday when she was attacked.

The sexual assault happened in Surrey

A man in a balaclava dragged her into a wooded area and assaulted. The suspect then ran off.

He is is described as around 6ft 3 tall, wearing a black balaclava, a black zip-up jacket, black motorcycle gloves, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and plain black shoes.

Surrey Police have said: ‘We are carrying out several enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the offence, or anyone with any other information, to come forward.

‘If you can help, please call us on 101, quoting crime reference number PR/45190060257.’

You can also give information, 100 per cent anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org