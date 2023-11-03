A teenage girl has been inappropriately touched by a man whilst on a bus.

Between 4.30pm and 4.40pm on Monday 2 October, a teenage girl boarded a bus at Basingstoke train station and was inappropriately touched by a man.

Appeal launched after a teenage girl was touched inappropriately on a Basingstoke bus. The police are looking to speak to the man pictured in relation to the incident.

He has short black hair and was wearing a grey jacket at the time.

Since this was reported to the police, officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying him.