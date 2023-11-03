Teenage girl inappropriately touched by man whilst on Basingstoke bus - police launch appeal
The police are looking to speak with a man in connection with an allegation of sexual assault in Basingstoke.
Between 4.30pm and 4.40pm on Monday 2 October, a teenage girl boarded a bus at Basingstoke train station and was inappropriately touched by a man.
The man that officers would like to speak with has been described as being mixed race, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build.
He has short black hair and was wearing a grey jacket at the time.
Since this was reported to the police, officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for help in identifying him.
Do you recognise this man? Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident?