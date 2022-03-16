Teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus between Fareham and Locks Heath
A MAN sexually assaulted a teenage girl during a 35-minute bus journey.
The 17-year-old got on the X5 First Bus service at Fareham bus station on her way to Locks Heath.
Police say a man ‘sat uncomfortably close to her and proceeded to sexually assault her over her clothing’, until she got off the bus.
Read More
It happened on Friday, March 4 – the girl got on the bus at 4.22pm and off at 4.57pm.
Now they want to speak to the man in the CCTV picture as part of the investigation.
A spokesman said: ‘The girl is being supported by officers.’
The person in the picture – or anyone who knows who he is – has been asked to call 101 or report the incident online, quoting 44220088448.