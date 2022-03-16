The 17-year-old got on the X5 First Bus service at Fareham bus station on her way to Locks Heath.

Police say a man ‘sat uncomfortably close to her and proceeded to sexually assault her over her clothing’, until she got off the bus.

Police want to speak to this man after a 17-year-old was sexually assaulted on a bus between Fareham and Locks Heath Picture: Hampshire police

It happened on Friday, March 4 – the girl got on the bus at 4.22pm and off at 4.57pm.

Now they want to speak to the man in the CCTV picture as part of the investigation.

A spokesman said: ‘The girl is being supported by officers.’