Teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus between Fareham and Locks Heath

A MAN sexually assaulted a teenage girl during a 35-minute bus journey.

By Tom Morton
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 12:19 pm
Wednesday, 16th March 2022

The 17-year-old got on the X5 First Bus service at Fareham bus station on her way to Locks Heath.

Police say a man ‘sat uncomfortably close to her and proceeded to sexually assault her over her clothing’, until she got off the bus.

Police want to speak to this man after a 17-year-old was sexually assaulted on a bus between Fareham and Locks Heath Picture: Hampshire police

It happened on Friday, March 4 – the girl got on the bus at 4.22pm and off at 4.57pm.

Now they want to speak to the man in the CCTV picture as part of the investigation.

A spokesman said: ‘The girl is being supported by officers.’

The person in the picture – or anyone who knows who he is – has been asked to call 101 or report the incident online, quoting 44220088448.