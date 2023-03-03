Police say the 19-year-old reported that the offence took place between 2.30am and 3.30am on Wednesday – and that they will be out in force this weekend as part of the investigation.

Det Insp Richard Gibson said: ‘We would like to reassure our residents that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and are currently conducting extensive and thorough enquiries to determine the circumstances of this incident.

The Astoria in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth Picture: Matthew Clark

‘Officers will be in the area conducting enquiries, and will also be patrolling our busiest pubs, clubs and restaurants over the weekend, including the Palmerston Road and Guildhall Walk areas. We will continue our focus on spotting the signs of behavioural traits of potential offenders, working in partnership with our licensed premises to identify individuals at risk as well as perpetrators.

‘Our licensing team, in partnership with neighbourhoods officers and Portsmouth City Council, regularly visit pubs, bars and other venues in Portsmouth, engaging with members of staff, including door staff, to help them spot the signs of someone who is vulnerable, being abused or in need of help, and provide venues with training and a toolkit so that they can take practical steps to make a safer environment.

‘If you feel uncomfortable, unsafe or vulnerable then please approach staff or security staff at any of our licensed venues, patrolling officers who will be visible across the weekend or our street pastors who will also be in the Guildhall Walk area over the weekend. You can also visit South Central Ambulance Service’s Safe Space, which will be based at the Civic Offices, opposite the Guildhall, between 10pm and 3am on Friday and Saturday evenings.

‘Sexual violence comes in many forms – it can be discomforting and sexualised commentary, unwanted advances and harassment, as well as physical violence. If you experience any of these behaviours – whether this is while you’re out in the community, on a night out, at work, or indeed even in your own home, please tell us or a support service.’

Anyone with information regarding the incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning should call police on 101 quoting reference 44230086327.