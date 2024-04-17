Teenager accused of beating man in McDonald’s restaurant

A teenager is accused of beating a man in his 20s in a McDonald’s restaurant.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Apr 2024, 17:53 BST
A McDonald's restaurant. (pic by Google Maps)A McDonald's restaurant. (pic by Google Maps)
The 17-year-old boy from Basingstoke, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with assault by beating.

It comes after officers received a report that a man in his 20s was assaulted at a McDonald’s restaurant at Leisure Park in Basingstoke on Thursday 4 April. He is due to appear before magistrates.

