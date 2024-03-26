Teenager arrested after Carrera bicycle stolen in Gosport as police recover pedal cycle
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers have been investigating a shed burglary which took place in the early hours of March 16. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have recovered a silver Carrera bicycle, which they believe to have been stolen.
The force said: "Is this your bike? Officers were making enquiries recently into a shed burglary which took place in the early hours of the morning on 16 March in the Gosport area. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with that incident, and during our enquiries we took possession of this silver Carrera bicycle."
The bicycle is currently unaccounted for, with police asking the owner to get in touch with them by calling 101, quoting 44240115508.
A report can also be submitted online via the force's website.