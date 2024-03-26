Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have been investigating a shed burglary which took place in the early hours of March 16. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have recovered a silver Carrera bicycle, which they believe to have been stolen.

Police have recovered this bike. They believe it to have been stolen in Gosport. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The force said: "Is this your bike? Officers were making enquiries recently into a shed burglary which took place in the early hours of the morning on 16 March in the Gosport area. A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with that incident, and during our enquiries we took possession of this silver Carrera bicycle."

The bicycle is currently unaccounted for, with police asking the owner to get in touch with them by calling 101, quoting 44240115508.