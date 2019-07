A MURDER investigation has started after a woman was found dead in a house.

Hampshire police said the woman in her 50s died in Vicarage Lane, in Hambledon at 12.40pm yesterday.

A teenager, from the village area, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police released no further details about the arrest.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the woman’s next-of-kin have been informed.

