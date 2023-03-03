Teenager attacked near Hampshire museum and suffers serious jaw injury
Police are looking for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted outside a museum and left with a serious jaw injury.
The assault took place just after midnight on Sunday, January 29 on Southgate Street, Winchester.
A police spokesperson said in a statement: ‘We realise some time has passed since then, and officers have been making a number of enquiries in this time, but we now need to hear from any further witnesses to the incident.
‘It was reported a man was assaulted near to the Regimental Museum. A 24-year-old man from Winchester was arrested on grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been released on bail while our enquiries continue. The victim, a man in his teens, suffered a serious injury to his jaw.’
Anyone with information that could aid the investigation should call 101 quoting the reference 44230038343. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.