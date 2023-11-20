News you can trust since 1877
A man has been charged with terrorism offences as part of an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:03 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 11:03 GMT
Jack Robinson, aged 19, of Hawthorne Crescent, Portsmouth, was charged on Saturday, November 18 with six counts of possession of a document or record containing information of a kind that is likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He was also charged with one count of attempting to manufacture a prohibited weapon and one count of possession of a component part of a prohibited weapon, contrary to section 5 of the Firearms Act 1968.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (November 20).

For more information about Counter Terrorism Policing South East, visit the website.

To report a terrorism offence or suspected offence, contact the police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.